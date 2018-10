Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) - Kerri White from Zettie's Confections shows us their popular Almond Butter Crunch. The popular sweet is available at the Brentwood location of Whole Foods Market. The popular toffee was featured at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and is headed to Lollapalooza later in the year.

They also make a beautiful espresso mocha cake which features the almond butter crunch. Cakes can be ordered via Mokka Kaffeehause for pick up.

Zettie's Confections: zetties.com