Former Mo. Governor Seeks Probation For Donations

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – A former Missouri governor plans to ask for probation when he is sentenced Monday in federal court for misusing money involved in illegal political donations.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Roger Wilson’s attorney has filed a sentencing memo with the request to avoid jail time. Wilson pleaded guilty in April to misdemeanor campaign finance fraud for improperly steering $8,000 to the state Democratic Party while he was an insurance company president.

Wilson was Missouri’s governor for three months after the death of Gov. Mel Carnahan.

A St. Louis law firm donated $5,000 to the state Democratic Party, but hid the cost in legal bills submitted to the insurance company when Wilson was in charge. Wilson used his own money to hide an additional $3,000 donation from the law firm.