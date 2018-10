Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) - Chicago singer and songwriter John Gurney will be the opening act for Third Eye Blind on Friday at Fair St. Louis. He takes the stage at 6:00pm.

Gurney was selected as the winner of a contest sponsored by Nelly. There were also two other winners, but Gurney is the only one to play directly before a headlining band.

Watch John Gurney's single "Something To Lose"