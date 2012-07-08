St. Louis Police Recover Large Amount of Stolen Property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS , MO (KTVI) - Police have uncovered what they think is a cache of stolen property in St. Louis city after busting a man with a gun Sunday. Police arrested the armed 24-year-old suspect after getting a 911 call.

Further investigation led to a search in which officers recovered what they call a significant amount of stolen property. They're showing it to the public hoping people may recognize some of the articles involved. If you have any information, you are asked to call St. Louis police at 314-444-2500.