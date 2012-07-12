× Ameren To Launch New Campaign To Benefit Local Organizations

Ameren Missouri launched a new campaign for nonprofit organizations who help out the community. The program, Ameren Missouri Powers Change, will award more than $20,000 to charities to fund positive change in the company’s service area.

Ameren Missouri customers can visit Ameren’s Facebook page to upload a photo and a 300-character essay about how they or someone they know has a positive impact in the community. A nonprofit organization is the ultimate beneficiary. Entries run from July 12 – Aug. 6.

Up to 10 finalists will be selected for the Powering Change program. Charities can win a grand prize of $10,000 and individuals $250. Runner-up organizations will receive $2,500. The remaining eight finalists will receive $1,000 for their organization of choice. The awards will be given in mid-September.

Voting will take place for two weeks, from Aug. 17 until Aug. 31, and the winners will be announced after Sept. 10.

To celebrate the launch of the Ameren Missouri Powers Change program,

Visit Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri to enter.