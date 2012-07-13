Reliever Kyle McClellan was at Busch Stadium on Thursday, but in a sling. After dealing with elbow problems this season he was diagnosed with a shoulder problem. He had surgery this week and his season is over. Click to watch our entire Redbird Report.
Berkman Set To Return, McClellan Season Over
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Adams homers twice, Cardinals hold off Nationals 7-6
-
Cardinals need help to make it into the post-season
-
Wainwright blanks Dodgers over 6 innings, Cardinals win 5-0
-
Cardinals head into last six games with postseason on the line
-
‘Interim’ no longer – Cardinals name Mike Shildt as team manager
-
-
Cardinals rally to beat Royals 8-2 for 5th straight win
-
Cardinals have (at least) five questions to answer this offseason
-
Mikolas goes 8 innings, Cardinals beat Cubs 2-1
-
Hendricks, Bryant lead way as Cubs beat Cardinals 8-4
-
Carpenter shares secret salsa with ‘Big City’ before Dodgers sweep
-
-
Taillon helps Pirates to 4-3 win, slowing Cardinals
-
Gauging possible offseason trade partners for the St. Louis Cardinals
-
Cardinals win 3rd straight, send Braves to 4th straight loss