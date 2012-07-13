Berkman Set To Return, McClellan Season Over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The Cardinals had a day off on Thursday, but there was still plenty of news with the team. Lance Berkman is close to returning from the disabled list after recovering from knee surgery. He is with the team in Cincinnati but won't play Friday night. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said he would likely be activated during the road trip.

Reliever Kyle McClellan was at Busch Stadium on Thursday, but in a sling. After dealing with elbow problems this season he was diagnosed with a shoulder problem. He had surgery this week and his season is over. Click to watch our entire Redbird Report.