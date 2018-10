DAVE MURRAY’S LATEST FORECAST AND DISCO–THURSDAY

The Latest Forecast from Fox 2 Chief Meteorologist Dave Murray:

THURSDAY:

PARTLY SUNNY…HOT AND HUMID…SOME SCATTERED STORMS AROUND

WINDS: WEST 5-15 M.P.H.

… HIGH: 103 DEGREES–THE RECORD 106 IN 1934

THURSDAY NIGHT:

SCATTERED STORMS…SOME STRONG…HEAVY RAIN, WIND AND LIGHTNING THE MAIN FEATURES

WINDS: WEST 5-15 M.P.H

LOW: 79 DEGREES

FRIDAY:

PARTLY SUNNY…SLIGHTLY COOLER…STILL HOT AND RATHER HUMID

WINDS: NORTH 5-15 M.P.H

HIGH: 99 DEGREES

THE WEATHER DISCO:

The Latest U.S. Weather Map:

http://www.hpc.ncep.noaa.gov/noaa/noaa.gif

A NOT-SO-COOL FRONT IS ON THE WAY ON THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT…IT WILL STRUGGLE WITH THE DOME OF HIGH PRESSURE BUT IT SHOULD WIN OUT…WE ARE AHEAD OF THE FRONT ALL DAY ON THURSDAY…SO ITS HOT AND HUMID AGAIN…100 PLUS…BUT THINKING WE WILL SEE AN INCREASE IN THE SCATTERED THUNDERSTORM PATTERN THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND INTO THURSDAY NIGHT…SOME WILL BE STRONG…MAYBE SEVERE…THE MAIN FEATURES HEAVY RAIN, GUSTY WINDS AND INTENSE LIGHTNING…NOT FOR EVERYONE…BUT THEY WILL BE AROUND. FRIDAY…ITS SLIGHTLY COOLER…STILL HOT…BUT SLIGHTLY COOLER…UPPER 90’S..THEN OVER THE WEEKEND…QUIET AND DRY…WITH TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 90’S…ATLEAST NOTHING OVER 100 DEGREES…HOWEVER…ALL OF NEXT WEEK…IT COMES BACK…100 PLUS AND VERY HUMID…AMAZING AND HISTORIC