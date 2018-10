Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) - A ship that is 30 feet long and weighs 700 pounds, but is pretty unconventional - it's made out of cardboard.

The 3rd Annual Wings of Hope Cardboard Boat Race is set to happen Saturday, July 28th at the Grand Basin in Forest Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Proceeds from the cardboard boat race benefit the St. Louis-Based Medical Relief and Air Transport Program for children, Wings of Hope.

