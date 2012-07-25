Singer Charged with Murder in Botched Cosmetic Procedure

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — A singer known as “Black Madam” has been charged with murder in the death of a British woman who was injected with silicone at a Philadelphia hotel room last year, the city’s district attorney Tuesday.

Padge Victoria Windslowe, 42, is already in police custody on separate charges stemming from another alleged illegal cosmetic procedure, also involving a silicone injection.

The British woman — Claudia Aderotimi, 20 — died in February 2011 from a pulmonary embolism because of complications from a silicone injection to her buttocks, according to the district attorney’s office. The cause of her death had previously remained uncertain.

Aderotimi came to the United States from England after seeing an online advertisement for body enhancements by Windslowe, according to the district attorney’s office. Police said Aderotimi paid $1,800 for buttocks enhancements that were performed in a hotel room, then experienced chest pains shortly after the silicone injection and died a short time later.

Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams announced Tuesday that Windslowe has been charged with third-degree murder in Aderotimi’s death, as well as conspiracy, reckless endangerment, possessing an instrument of crime and unauthorized practice of medicine.

“Padge Windslowe’s arrogance and blatant disregard for human life is shocking,” Williams said in a statement. “Her conduct cost one young woman her life and placed countless others in danger. The defendant put her own greed above the public’s health and safety, and instead of being remorseful, she bragged about prospective clients.”

A phone call to Windslowe’s attorney, Christopher Mannix, for comment was not immediately returned.

Windslowe was arrested in March before she was about to host a “pumping party,” at which people pay for illegal silicone injections, police said. She was being held on $750,000 bail on charges of aggravated assault and deceptive business practices after an illegal injection of silicone was pumped into the buttocks of a 23-year-old woman in February, police said.

The woman ended up in intensive care with possible silicone in her lung after paying $1,000 for the procedure, police said.

Underground cosmetic procedures have become a growing concern for health regulators. Investigators have had a difficult time tracking these procedures because they are performed by unlicensed providers.

“It’s hard to tell how many people are utilizing that [type] of service,” Tina Tan, a New Jersey state epidemiologist, said.

Tan has heard reports of caulk and other products being used in the injections, as well as injection substances being purchased outside of medical supply stores, she said.

Not surprisingly, injecting these materials can result in serious health complications and death, she warned.

“In our cluster, these patients had to be hospitalized,” she said, adding that such injections should be done by licensed health providers. “We do not recommend going in a hotel room with people who you don’t know their credentials.”