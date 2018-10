× First Female Missouri Soldier Killed In Iraq Honored

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (AP) – Fort Leonard Wood honored the first female soldier from Missouri who was killed in action in Iraq.

A building at the fort was dedicated Thursday to Sgt. Amanda Pinson, who died in Iraq in 2006. A memorial plaque was unveiled.

The 21-year-old Pinson, of St. Louis, died when a mortar detonated near Tikrit, Iraq. She was a member of the 101st Military Intelligence Detachment of the 101st Airborne Division.