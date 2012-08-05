Strong Storm Prompts Evacuation Of County Fair

WASHINGTON, Mo. (AP) _ Severe weather forces the evacuation of more than 10,000 people at the Washington Town and County Fair soon after the band REO Speedwagon had taken the stage.

Fair officials said in a news release that only one person received minor injuries at the beginning of the storm in eastern Missouri on Saturday night.

Fair-goers who didn't make it off the grounds before the peak of the storm were housed in a safe shelter until the severe weather passed.

Reactions to the evacuation Sunday on the fair's Facebook page were generally positive, though several people thought people who bought tickets Saturday should be able to attend events for free Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the fair did not immediately return a phone message Sunday afternoon seeking comment.