Pet Of The Week: Ella

Posted 12:08 pm, August 6, 2012, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - This 2-year-old pit-bull mix's owner moved away.  She is very sweet and playful. She would be a great dog for older kids.