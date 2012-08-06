Pet Of The Week: Ella

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - This 2-year-old pit-bull mix's owner moved away. She is very sweet and playful. She would be a great dog for older kids. Filed in: AM Show Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

