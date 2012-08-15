Tommy Bahama Opens In The Galleria

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO (KTVI) - There's a new store set to open at the St. Louis Galleria Wednesday morning, and it's getting a lot of attention. Tommy Bahama will be opening its first store in St. Louis. Filed in: AM Show Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

