(KTVI) - Cassia Page knows her pies, and that’s a good thing, since it is National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day. She showed Tim how to make a great chocolate pecan pie from scratch.

Pecan Pie

1 Cup White Corn Syrup

1 Cup Brown Sugar

1/3 Teaspoon Salt

1/3 Cup Melted Butter

1 Teaspoon Vanilla

3 Eggs

2 Cups Roasted Pecans

Put the butter in the microwave until it is completely melted. During this step, preheat your regular oven to 350.

Mix together in the mixing bowl:

1 Cup White Corn Syrup

1 Cup Brown Sugar

1/3 Teaspoon Salt

1/3 Cup Melted Butter

1 Teaspoon Vanilla

Mix (slightly beat) eggs.

Add the eggs to the batter and stir until the batter looks as it did before you added the eggs.

Sprinkle the 2 cups of roasted pecans on top of the pecan pie filling. Bake in a preheated oven at 350F for 1 hour to an hour and 10 minutes.

