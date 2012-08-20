Chocolate Pecan Pie Day

Posted 2:02 pm, August 20, 2012, by
(KTVI) - Cassia Page knows her pies, and that’s a good thing, since it is National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day. She showed Tim how to make a great chocolate pecan pie from scratch.

Pecan Pie

1 Cup White Corn Syrup
1 Cup Brown Sugar
1/3 Teaspoon Salt
1/3 Cup Melted Butter
1 Teaspoon Vanilla
3 Eggs
2 Cups Roasted Pecans

Put the butter in the microwave until it is completely melted. During this step, preheat your regular oven to 350.

Mix together in the mixing bowl:

1 Cup White Corn Syrup
1 Cup Brown Sugar
1/3 Teaspoon Salt
1/3 Cup Melted Butter
1 Teaspoon Vanilla

Mix (slightly beat) eggs.

Add the eggs to the batter and stir until the batter looks as it did before you added the eggs.

Sprinkle the 2 cups of roasted pecans on top of the pecan pie filling. Bake in a preheated oven at 350F for 1 hour to an hour and 10 minutes.

