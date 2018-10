× Hundreds Of Brown Recluse Spiders Invade Home

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (AP) – It’s almost like a horror movie; a home crawling with dangerous brown recluse spiders.

But it is a real-life nightmare for the Bockhorn family in southeast Missouri. KFVS-TV reports that Jessica Bockhorn of Marble Hill took her two young daughters to stay with relatives in North Carolina while husband Darren tries to find a solution.

Darren Bockhorn has counted more than 100 brown recluse spiders currently in the house, and traps in recent months have captured hundreds more.

The family bought the home a year ago and started noticing spiders in April. Three professional sprayings haven’t helped.

Jessica Bockhorn was bitten in June but was not badly hurt. Bites can be painful, can cause kidney damage and in rare cases are fatal.

___

Information from: KFVS-TV

AP-WF-08-22-12 1227GMT<