Curiosity Sends First Human Voice From Mars Back To Earth

PASADENA, CA. (CNN) - "Hello, this is Charlie Bolden, NASA Administrator speaking to you via the broadcast capabilities of the Curiosity Rover, which is now on the surface of Mars."

Members of NASA's Mars Science Laboratory mission listened to a history-making broadcast in California.

The space agency's chief recorded that message you just heard, sent it Curiosity on Mars, and the rover transmitted it back to Earth.

NASA says this is the first time a recorded human voice has made such a journey.

NASA also released new images from the Mars rover showing the side of Mount Sharp, which was formed from hundreds of rock layers.

Curiosity will eventually explore mountain.