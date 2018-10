(KTVI) – Derrick Carpenter of East St. Louis has been arrested for the robbery of the Gateway Metro Credit Union located at 909 Chestnut in downtown St. Louis on August 22, 2012. He was arrested and charged on the following warrants:

2 Counts of 1st Degree Robbery

2 Counts of 2nd Degree Robbery

He’s being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center on a $100,000 cash only bond.