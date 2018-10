Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, CA. (KTVI) - An elderly driver speaks out after driving into a group of children. A 100-year-old driver backed out of a parking lot near an elementary school in Los Angles Wednesday, plowing into 11 people including nine children.

Many of the injuries are serious.

The driver, Preston Carter, who turns 101 on Saturday told police, his brakes failed and that he didn't mean to hurt anyone.

This was his comment when a reporter asked if he should be driving.