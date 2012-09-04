Tim’s Take: Sept. 4, 2012

Posted 11:18 am, September 4, 2012, by , Updated at 11:34AM, September 4, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

(KTVI) - Tim takes a look at a Jedi fail, a train unloading fail, and a buffalo jam.  Take a look.