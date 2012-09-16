Chicago Teachers Union To Continue Strike

The union’s House of Delegates declined to vote on whether to end the strike Sunday after hearing details of a tentative contract agreement. Teachers will keep picketing Monday, one week after teachers walked out.

Union president Karen Lewis says teachers want the opportunity to continue to discuss the offer that is on the table.

She says the union’s delegates will meet again Tuesday.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and union representatives were pushing for a quick resolution as parents found alternatives for about 350,000 students. A proposed settlement was rached this weekend on sticking points that included teacher evaluations and job security.