Video: Streetfighterz Take to St. Louis Highways, Rerouted By Police

Posted 5:09 am, September 17, 2012, by , Updated at 11:12AM, September 17, 2012
(YouTube)The Missouri Highway Patrol used road blocks to stop hundreds of bikers from traveling on certain highways over the weekend as the group Streetfighterz road in it’s annual Ride of the Century. Hundreds of bikes from across the country rolled into St. Louis on Saturday. The riders are known for doing stunts will traveling on highways.

This video shows dozens of bikers being routed off the highway and others being arrested by police.

 

