× Video: Streetfighterz Take to St. Louis Highways, Rerouted By Police

(YouTube)The Missouri Highway Patrol used road blocks to stop hundreds of bikers from traveling on certain highways over the weekend as the group Streetfighterz road in it’s annual Ride of the Century. Hundreds of bikes from across the country rolled into St. Louis on Saturday. The riders are known for doing stunts will traveling on highways.

This video shows dozens of bikers being routed off the highway and others being arrested by police.





Motorcyclist Perform Stunts on Chain of Rocks Bridge



Beginning of the Ride of the Century

