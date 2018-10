DAVE MURRAY’S LATEST FORECAST AND DISCO–THE WEEKEND

Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco:

SATURDAY:

PARTLY SUNNY AND BREEZY…COOLER

WINDS: NORTHWEST 10-20 M.P.H.

HIGH: 68 DEGREES

SATURDAY NIGHT:

CLEAR SKIES AND CHILLY

WINDS: NORTHWEST 5-15 M.P.H.

LOW: 43 DEGREES

SUNDAY:

SUNSHINE AND COOL..A QUIET DAY

WINDS: NORTHWEST 5-15 15-25 M.P.H.

HIGH: 65 DEGREES

WARMER AS WE GET INTO NEXT WEEK..SOME SCATTERED STORMS AROUND TUESDAY, TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY

THE WEATHER DISCO:

THE NORTHWEST FLOW IS ALIVE AND WELL OVER THE WEEKEND…ANOTHER..DRY FRONT PASSING BY ON SATURDAY…IN THE AFTERNOON…BREEZY AND A COOLER DAY…COMPARED TO THE MILD TO WARM TEMPS OF FRIDAY…CHILLY ON SATURDAY NIGHT AND COOL AND QUIET ON SUNDAY. NEXT WEEK…THE BIG LOW PRESSURE OVER THE GREAT LAKES WILL BREAK DOWN…TURNING OFF THE NORTHWEST FLOW…AND ALLOWING THE UPPER PATTERN TO TURN MORE ZONAL…THE CONCEPT OF THE COOL FLOW BREAKING DOWN AROUND THE 24TH…RIGHT ON TRACK…WARMER ALL OF NEXT WEEK…NOT A HEAT WAVE…BUT ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPS…DAY AND NIGHT…80’S WILL BE IN PLACE…60’S AT NIGHT…PRETTY EASY TO TAKE…BUT NOT A FALL PATTERN. ENJOY THE FIRST FALL WEEKEND.