ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Chef Martin Lopez, with Butler's Pantry, tells Tim how there are more and more wedding couples looking for a small bite later in the reception, after the meal and dessert. These “small bites” are little taste explosions and you are seeing them at more weddings.

Butler’s Pantry

1414 Park Avenue

St. Louis, MO

(314) 664-7680

www.butlerspantry.com