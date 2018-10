× First Male Model On The Price Is Right

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ A Boston man has won an online competition to become the first male model in “The Price Is Right” history.

The long-running CBS game show said Friday that viewers had chosen Rob Wilson from among a trio of finalists who also included Clint Brink and Nick Denbeigh.

Wilson begins his weeklong stint alongside the ladies on Oct. 15.

The contest was announced in August. Hundreds of he-man hopefuls showed up at the open call in Los Angeles, where they had a chance to strut their stuff for the show’s producers and the female models the show is well known for.

The show has been on the air since September 1972.

“The Price Is Right” is hosted by Drew Carey. It airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

