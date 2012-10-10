DAVE MURRAY’S LATEST FORECAST–THURSDAY

Dave murray’s latest stl forecast and weather disco:

***increasing clouds on thursday…Still cool…Some rain thursday night…Watching for thunderstorms for part of the weekend***

Thursday:

…Partly sunny and cool…More clouds taking over during the afternoon

Winds: south 5-15 m.P.H.

High: 66 degrees

Thursday night:

Lots of clouds with periods of rain

Winds: south 5-10 m.P.H.

Low: 48 degrees

Friday:

A mix of clouds and sun…The bulk of the day should be dry

Winds: south 5-15 m.P.H.

High: 65 degrees

The weather disco:

The overall set up remains the same…The jet stream is zipping over the nation…The overall pace is rather quick for this time of year…Something more like late october into november…Okay thursday…A few degrees warmer…A little southerly flow…Then another cold front arrives thursday night with some rain showers…This is the start of a rather unsettled weather period…Thursday night, friday, friday night and saturday…It will not be rainning all the time…The main focus will be thursday night…Late friday night and then late saturday and saturday night…Think a spring pattern…Lots of dry time.

We are starting to get into the second season for storms…October into november…When we see a little up-tick in severe weather…Could see some strong storms on late saturday into saturday evening…Too early to call where the strongest action will fire…But thinking the focus will be iowa into northwest and north-central missouri. The time of day may be a little off for us…Temperatures will be cool thursday and friday…Much warmer saturday and sunday…Ahead of the next system…With a drop off in temperature sunday afternoon. The next system is a large low pressure coming out of the southwest…This will be a cutter…Tracking to our west…But in time will drag a strong cold front our way…Thats the front that will be the focus for some strong storms…Stay up to date over the weekend.

