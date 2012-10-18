Rock N Roll Marathon This Weekend

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
(KTVI) - Cardinals baseball takes over downtown Thursday night and Friday, but on Sunday, the streets will be backed with runners taking part in the TASK St. Louis Rock N Roll Marathon.
The Marathon is Sunday, October 21. More than 16,000 are expected to take to the streets. But there's also a Health Expo Friday, October 19 from 12 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, October 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.