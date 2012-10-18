Rock N Roll Marathon This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) - Cardinals baseball takes over downtown Thursday night and Friday, but on Sunday, the streets will be backed with runners taking part in the TASK St. Louis Rock N Roll Marathon.

The Marathon is Sunday, October 21. More than 16,000 are expected to take to the streets. But there's also a Health Expo Friday, October 19 from 12 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, October 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

For more information, visit Run RockNRoll.com

Missy Slay tells us more about it.