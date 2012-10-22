× Chuck Berry’s Rock and Roll Night School

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Chuck Berry’s birthday celebration continues all week long at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame where he is being honored as the American music master of the year.

The Museum has planned a week long series of events to honor the father of rock and roll leading up to Saturday’s awards ceremony and tribute concert. On Monday, there will be a rock and roll school where educators can focus on key elements of Berry’s songwriting and guitar skills.

Watch “Rock and Roll Night School” here starting at 7pm on Monday: RockHall.com.