Chuck Berry’s Rock and Roll Night School

Posted 4:34 pm, October 22, 2012, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Chuck Berry’s birthday celebration continues all week long at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame where he is being honored as the American music master of the year.

The Museum has planned a week long series of events to honor the father of rock and roll leading up to Saturday’s awards ceremony and tribute concert. On Monday, there will be a rock and roll school  where educators can focus on key elements of Berry’s songwriting and guitar skills.

Watch “Rock and Roll Night School” here starting at 7pm on Monday:  RockHall.com.