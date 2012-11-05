× Missouri Man Gets 20 Years For Brother-In-Law’s Death

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) _ A southwest Missouri man who fatally shot his brother-in-law has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Thirty-eight-year-old Terry Smith of Goodman was sentenced for second-degree murder Friday after admitting that he shot 44-year-old Steven Todd Gunn in December 2010.

The Joplin Globe reports the shooting occurred at Gunn’s home while Smith was arguing with his sister, Lisa, who was Gunn’s wife.

Smith said Gunn intervened in the argument and the gun discharged, killing Gunn instantly.