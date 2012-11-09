× Major Case Squad Called to Investigate Granite City Homicide

GRANITE CITY, IL (KTVI) – A fatal shooting investigation in Granite City is now being handled by the Major Case Squad. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say Granite City police were called to the 1200 block of Meridien Avenue and 12th Street for a man shot in an alley. Officers found the victim with a gunshot to his torso.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Major Case Squad investigators are expected to release more information Friday afternoon.