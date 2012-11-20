Precious Earth: Holiday Light Recycling Drive

Posted 12:14 pm, November 20, 2012, by , Updated at 12:16PM, November 20, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)  Recycling your holiday lights has become incredibly popular.  Craig Jung of St. Louis Green talks about a recycling effort that is becoming a holiday tradition in its own rite. Craig explains where people can drop off the lights and what happens to them after they get recycled.