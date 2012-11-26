× John Burroughs RB Selected For Army All-American Bowl

(KTVI)- Ezekiel Elliott, a running back at John Burroughs High School, has been selected to play in the 2013 U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Saturday, January 5, 2013, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The game features the best 90 players in the country in an East vs. West match-up

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl will be televised live on NBC at Noon central time Jan. 5.

Burroughs head coach Gus Frerotte also gets an invite to San Antonio to attend the U.S. Army Coaches Academy and participate in bowl-week activities.

John Burroughs lost to Maryville in a 35-22 loss in the Class 3 State Championship Game Friday at the Edward Jones Dome.