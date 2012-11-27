“Gay Conversion” Therapy At Center Of Lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CNN) - A type of therapy aimed at converting gay people to heterosexuality is now at the center of a lawsuit.

The Southern Poverty Law Center filed a consumer fraud lawsuit against Jews Offering New Alternatives for Healing-- or JONAH. The center is representing four men who say they went to JONAH for help. They allege they were defrauded by JONAH's claim that "being gay is a mental disorder" that could be reversed by conversion therapy. One of the alleged victims describes the treatment he went through.

"I participated in group and individual exercises that were prescribed for me and I observed as others did the same. I watched as grown men were frenzied into fits of emotional rage against their mothers and encouraged to act out physical violence against their parents to access their so called 'true manhood' and become more heterosexual." said Plaintiff Michael Ferguson.

The American Psychiatric Association stopped classifying homosexuality as a mental disorder decades ago.

The organization now says "lesbian, gay, and bisexual relationships are normal forms of human bonding."

It adds, that, so far, there is no scientifically adequate research to show conversion therapy is safe or effective.