Driver Sparks Police Chase, Escapes

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) – Police are looking for the person who lead officers on a high speed chase and got away overnight. The driver led police on a high speed chase that topped 120 miles per hour.

It started around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning when St. Charles County officers spotted a car speeding away from a Walmart.

The car took off on Eastbound I-70 where St. Ann police picked up the chase after spotting the car speeding past the airport. The driver tried to exit at Hanley but hit the guardrail. He ran across the interstate into an nearby business complex where he got away.