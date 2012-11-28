Driver Sparks Police Chase, Escapes

Posted 7:20 am, November 28, 2012, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) – Police are looking for the person who lead officers on a high speed chase and got away overnight.   The driver led police on a high speed chase that topped 120 miles per hour.

It started around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning when St. Charles County officers spotted a car speeding away from a Walmart. 

The car took off on Eastbound I-70 where St. Ann police picked up the chase after spotting the car speeding past the airport.  The driver tried to exit at Hanley but hit the guardrail.   He ran across the interstate into an nearby business complex where he got away.