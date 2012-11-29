× Contraception Mandate Temporarily Blocked By Federal Appeals Court

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A federal appeals court has issued an order temporarily blocking implementation of the contraception mandate of the federal health care law for a Missouri business owner.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a preliminary injunction Wednesday on behalf of Frank O’Brien and his company, O’Brien Industrial Holdings LLC of St. Louis.

At least three dozen suits have been filed around the country challenging the requirement that workplace health plans cover birth control. O’Brien, a devout Catholic, claimed in his suit that the requirement infringes on his religious beliefs.

U.S. District Judge Carol Jackson dismissed O’Brien’s suit in September, but the appeals court panel halted implementation for O’Brien’s business pending outcome of appeals.