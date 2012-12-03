Blanchette Bridge Blast Set For Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) - MoDOT has announced plans to blast a section of the Blanchette Bridge on Tuesday at 10:15am. Highway I-70 at Route 94 will be completely closed for about an hour.

At around 9am MoDOT crews will close one lane on I-70 in both directions. Eastbound traffic will be detoured at Route 94. Traffic will be redirected to Ropute 364 which will take drivers back to I-270 and I-70. All westbound traffic will be detoured at I-270.

Once motorists are redirected the bridge will be blasted. Crews are working at removing the bridge's steel trusses. 4.5 million pounds of steel stretching over 1,000 feet will be dropped into the river. Crews will work to remove them from the water.

This is all part of the 54 year old Blanchette bridge's $63 million renovation. According to MoDot 75cent of the bridge will be replaced. Only the piers will remain in place.

The bridge was closed November 4, 2012, and will reopen by fall 2013.

Pictures of the first Blanchette Bridge blast: