DAVE MURRAY’S LATEST FORECAST AND WEATHER DISCO-THURSDAY

Dave murray’s latest stl forecast and weather disco:
***quiet weather for thursday…Cool but not cold…Unsettled for friday and over the weekend…Periods of rain…And cool…No all day rains…Maybe some wet snow at the end***
Thursday:
Partly sunny and cool
Winds: southeast 10-15 m.P.H.
High: 55 degrees
Thursday night:
Lots of cloud and chilly
Winds: southeast 5-15 m.P.H.
Low: 45 degrees
Friday:
Clouds with periods of rain…Cool
Winds: south 5-15 m.P.H.
High: 55 degrees
The weather disco:
One more quiet day of weather on thursday before going into a run of unsettled weather…The set up of the zonal flow and the jet stream will start to send impulses of weak energy over the region…Friday, saturday and sunday and into monday…These impulses will send in waves of rain…Mainly light…So an unsettled run…But not looking at all day rains…Each impulse will bring about 4 to 5 hours of light rain and then move on…So a cloudy and damp streach. Now the last impulse will roll by sunday night and into monday morning…And we keep on the table the shot of this kicking over some wet snow…Sunday night and early monday morning…Still way too early for numbers…During the change over air temps will be above freezing and the ground temps will be warm…So keep that in mind…More on this as we get closer…Still a long way out.
