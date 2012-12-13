Battered Woman Posts Pic To Fight Back On Facebook

LIBERTY, MO (WDAF) – A woman posted a picture to Facebook, but it’s not one you typically see. Amber Taylor, 23, posted a picture of herself in a neck brace, lying in a hospital bed with cords criss-crossing her chest. Her eyes are dark. She’s not smiling. Instead, she’s on a mission to get justice.

According to the caption, Taylor said her boyfriend, Austin McCauley, 19, was responsible for causing her injuries.

“I want everyone to know who he is bc he is fake and honestly NO woman ever deserves to be in my spot,” she wrote.

According to Liberty police, McCauley was arrested on Dec. 11 for domestic abuse for an incident that occurred on Dec. 10 at the Value Place Motel in Liberty, Mo. On Wednesday, Dec. 12, McCauley was charged with second degree domestic assault. He pleaded not guilty.

“I didn’t do anything wrong,” Taylor told FOX 4 on Wednesday. “You know he’s strong enough that he can hurt me with his hands and he had to hit me in the head with a bat.”

According to the probable cause, a witness told police McCauley “went crazy” and hit Taylor in the head with a baseball bat in the motel room where the two had been living for the past two-and-a-half weeks. The witness said Taylor was knocked unconscious and bleeding and that McCauley “freaked out” and thought she was dead. According to the witness, they checked for a pulse and, after learning she was still alive, McCauley took her to the bathroom to “clean her up.” After an unknown period of time, the witness told police he and another witness thought what was happening was “crazy” and decided to call for help.

According to the probable cause, both witnesses said McCauley threatened to kill them if they called police and — holding a knife to his own throat — threatened to kill himself.

When police arrived, they found Taylor in the bathroom wrapped in a towel with wet hair. According to the probable cause, police said she appeared dazed and disoriented. Inside the bathroom police found blood on the tub, toilet and in the trash can. The tub was filled with bloody water approximately four inches deep.

“It kind of made me realize what I was doing to myself,” said Taylor. “I mean I have a four-year-old son. He could have hit me harder and he could have killed me.”

According to a police officer who responded to the scene, Taylor told authorities McCauley attacked her after finding text messages on her phone to another man. Taylor said McCauley first smacked her in the face. Taylor said she punched McCauley in the face two separate times. Taylor told police the two continued to fight and the last thing she remembered was McCauley pulling a bat “out of nowhere” and hitting her in the head.

Taylor was taken to an area hospital where she is being treated for closed head trauma and a laceration to her scalp. After posting her picture to Facebook — using McCauley’s account — it gained the attention of thousands of people. Nearly 6,000 people “liked” the post, commending Taylor and calling her ‘brave.’ The picture was shared over 600 times and comments continue to mount.

“I’m actually glad that I have people writing me and telling me they care,” said Taylor. “It actually makes me feel good because being with him I didn’t get to have any friends.”

McCauley could not be reached for comment, as he is currently in police custody. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 31.

Taylor’s friends have set up a fund for her. T-shirts will be sold at Marciano’s Lounge on Saturday night starting at 8 p.m.

By Macradee Aegerter

