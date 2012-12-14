North County Credit Union Robbed

DELLWOOD, MO. (KTVI) – Police are searching for a man dressed as a woman who robbed a Dellwood St. Louis Community Credit Union on West Florissant Road just before 4:30pm.  The robber showed the teller a gun and demanded money.

The suspect is a black male described as; 5’6” to 5’ 8”, thin build.  He was wearing heavy make-up, a black ball cap, a long black curly wig, knit gloves, black top, black pants and knee length boots.  He was also carrying a purse.

CrimeStopper is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest.

The number is 866-371-TIPS.

