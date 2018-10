× Visitation Planned For St. Clair County Sheriff Mearl Justus

CAHOKIA, IL (KTVI)– Visitation is Thursday for former Sheriff Mearl Justus. He died just a week after resigning for health reasons.

Justus was St. Clair County’s sheriff for more than 30 years and was in law enforcement 60 years. He was 81 years old.

Visitors can see his family Thursday between 4:30 and 8 pm and Friday from 3 to 8 pm at Holy Family Church in Cahokia.

The funeral is Saturday morning at 10:00 also at Holy Family Church.