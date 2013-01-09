× Disney To Track Visitors With Wireless Wristbands

(KTVI) – A report out of the New York Times says the “Happiest Place on Earth” may now start tracking its visitors. Disney World will soon issue wireless-tracking wristbands to make getting around the park more hassle free. But some think it’s more like a “big brother’s watching you” band.

The MagicBands are part of Disney’s “MyMagic+” program which allows guest to book rides and shows at guaranteed times before they even get to the park.

But the bands also reportedly collects personal information like the names of all guests, their location, riding and purchasing patterns. The band can also serve as a replacement for hotel room key cards, parking tickets and dining plan vouchers.

Disney officials say individuals can manage their privacy settings for the bands through the website The My Disney Experience. There are also apps for My Disney Experience on Android and iPhone.

Some people still think it’s a little creepy.