Sir Elton and David Furnish Welcome Another Son

(CNN) — Sir Elton John is now the proud dad of two.

He and David Furnish welcomed a baby boy on January 11, the legendary musician confirmed on his website.

Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John arrived in Los Angeles via surrogate that Friday evening, weighing in at 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

The couple, who wed in 2005, are also parents to two-year-old Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John, and they told Hello! magazine that they’ve always wanted Zachary to have a sibling.

“Both of us have longed to have children, but the reality that we now have two sons is almost unbelievable,” John, 65, and Furnish, 50, said in a joint statement to Hello!. “The birth of our second son completes our family in a most precious and perfect way. It is difficult to fully express how we are feeling at this time; we are just overwhelmed with happiness and excitement.”