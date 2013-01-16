Sir Elton and David Furnish Welcome Another Son

Posted 4:51 pm, January 16, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
(CNN) — Sir Elton John is now the proud dad of two.

He and David Furnish welcomed a baby boy on January 11, the legendary musician confirmed on his website.

Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John arrived in Los Angeles via surrogate that Friday evening, weighing in at 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

The couple, who wed in 2005, are also parents to two-year-old Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John, and they told Hello! magazine that they’ve always wanted Zachary to have a sibling.

“Both of us have longed to have children, but the reality that we now have two sons is almost unbelievable,” John, 65, and Furnish, 50, said in a joint statement to Hello!. “The birth of our second son completes our family in a most precious and perfect way. It is difficult to fully express how we are feeling at this time; we are just overwhelmed with happiness and excitement.”

The-CNN-Wire/Atlanta/