Stan Musial Public Viewing Thursday, Funeral Mass Saturday

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The family of Stan Musial has released more details about memorial services for the greatest Cardinal to ever play the game.

A public visitation is planned for Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Boulevard. The St. Louis Police Department will be assisting with 45 degree angled parking along Lindell between Newstead and Taylor.

Visitors are asked to enter the cathedral from the main entrance on Lindell. Musial's family has requested that no photos be taken and in lieu of flowers, fans are asked to make donations to the Covenant House or a charity of choice.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the current Archbishop of New York, will join Archbishop Carlson and Bishop Richard Stika on Saturday for Musial's private funeral mass on Saturday, January 26th at 11 a.m.

Immediately after the mass, the funeral procession will make its way to Busch Stadium where the family will lay a wreath at the base of the statue of Stan Musial as part of a prayer ceremony.

Tributes are pouring in for the Cardinal legend. The memorial around his statue at Busch Stadium has grown substantially since Musial died on Saturday. Cardinal Nation is coming out in force to remember the man many called a hero for what he did both on and off the field.

On Sunday, Brian Schwarze, Stan's grandson, said Musial was still signing autographs a week ago. But by last Friday, it was clear the end was near. Stan's four children came to be by his side.

He passed away Saturday evening at his home in Ladue. He was 92 years old.

More information: CathedralSTL.com/parish/

