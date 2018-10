× Study Links Aspirin to Blindness

(KTVI) – Taking an Aspirin a day to prevent heart attacks and strokes could put you at risk for macular degeneration. That’s when a person’s central vision becomes progressively more blurred.

Scientists have found people who take aspirin on a regular basis are much more likely to develop macular degeneration than others.

After a 15 year study, one in 27 “occasional” users developed the vision problem. Almost one in 10 “regular” Aspirin users developed it.