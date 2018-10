Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADRID, SPAIN (KTVI) – A woman in Madrid, Spain faints on the train platform and falls onto the tracks. An off-duty police officer jumped into action, as the train came roaring into the station.

People on the platform got the conductors attention and he was able to stop the train in time.

A doctor at the scene checked out the fifty-two year old woman, she is expected to be ok, she was shaken up.