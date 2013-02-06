× Restaurant Gives Family “Good Kids Discount”

(KTVI) – Parents know that it can be quite a challenge eating out with kids. That may be why one restaurant awarded a family for having well-behaved little ones.

The restaurant receipt from an Italian Restaurant in Washington State. It shows the manager giving the family a $4 discount for having well-behaved kids.

The children, ages 2, 3, and 8 were so good, the server also rewarded the family with a free bowl of ice cream to share.

Their mom says she used to work in the restaurant business and says she tries to teach her children that eating out shouldn’t involve crayons and iPads, but rather, conversations.