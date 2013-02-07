× Armstrong And Te’o Top List Of Most Disliked Athletes

(KTVI) – In January questions began to surface regarding All-American linebacker Manti Te’o peculiar girlfriend scandal and cyclist Lance Armstrong’s ability to win a record seven consecutive Tour de France races.

Any questions regarding the public’s perception of the two stars were put to rest when Forbes Magazine published a report naming the duo as “America’s Most Disliked Athletes.”

Armstrong and Te’o are new-comers to the annual list composed from surveys conducted by Nielsen/E-Poll . They have taken the places of players Heat star LeBron James and Lions defensive star Ndamkong Suh among others from from the 2012 list.

Good news for Te’o is that his professional career will begin soon and a strong rookie campaign should bid well for the budding star. LeBron James was able to rehab his public persona with a championship and a MVP performance in the 2011-2012 NBA season.

Unfortunately for the retired Armstrong, he doesn’t have the same opportunity to redeem himself will performing in his sport. It may take more campaigning away from the to repair the damage to his once clean cut image.

2013 Forbes Magazine’s “America’s Most Disliked Athletes”:

Lance Armstrong Manti Te’o Tiger Woods Jay Cutler Metta World Peace Alex Rodriguez Michael Vick Kurt Busch Kobe Bryant Tony Romo

Full Story: Forbes.com