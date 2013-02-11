New Roller Coaster At Six Flags

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO (KTVI) – Looks like we got us a convoy! There will be 25 trucks in all rolling into Six Flags Monday. You might see them on the highway. Elizabeth Gotway talked about the new ride called “Boomerang.”

The vividly orange and electrifying lime green steel monster called “Boomerang” will standing 125 feet tall.

Six Flags says, “This gravity-defying, nerve-racking, stomach-crunching steel roller coaster will rocket you through a combination of thrill sensations unlike any other coaster experience at the park.”

First, Boomerang will pull you and 27 other bold riders backward, slowly up to the top of the 125-foot tall lift hill. After a brief pause it`ll release you into complete mayhem, hurtling you along 1,650-feet of twisted steel track at speeds up to 50 miles per hour. You will race through a half loop, shoot into a right half cork screw followed by a left half cork screw, then another half loop and finally blaze through a full loop before climbing a second lift hill. Then, staying true to its name, Boomerang will then take you full circle by blasting you back through the twists, turns and inversions again – backward.

