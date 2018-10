Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KTVI) – Jordan Slone and Logan Slone of the teenage rock band Clockwork, stopped by to tell Tim about their CD release party at Blueberry Hill. They won the 40th anniversary of the Blueberry Hill performance contest.

Clockwork CD Release Party

February 23

Blueberry Hill

Doors at 7pm, show starts at 7:30

This show is open to ALL AGES

Special guest Opening Act: STEVE EWING from "The Urge"