Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) - Many people recognize Dr. Ian Smith and now he's talking about his widely popular "Shred Diet". Shredders all over the country are dropping the weight by eating!

Dr. Ian Smith talks about the success of the program and that of some St. Louisans.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Follow Dr. Ian Smith on Twitter

Visit Dr. Ian Smith.com



Shredder Nation Facebook Page