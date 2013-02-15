× Doctors ‘Freeze’ Baby For Four Days

Update: A parent contacted FOX 2 Friday to tell us that St. Louis Children’s Hospital has been doing this procedure for several years. Her son was treated this way and he is doing great now.

LONDON, UK (KTVI) – Newborn Edward Ives is a lot warmer and healthier after doctors used an experimental treatment to give him a second chance at life. The group of London doctors decided the best remedy to save the infant’s life was to decrease his temperature nearly four degrees Centigrade.

The 6-month-old was born with supraventricular tachycardia (SVT), which increases the heart rate at an unsafe pace. Ives’ heart had been beating nearly double the average rate according to the Telegraph.

The cavalier procedure was able to eventually slow the baby’s heart rate for good after four days of treatment. Ives returned home to his parents a month following the procedure.

For the full story visit The Telegraph